COVID-19 pandemic still taking a toll on UVA Corner businesses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses on the University of Virginia Corner say sales are still down due to to the coronavirus pandemic. It’s especially tough for newer businesses who don’t have a built up customer base to rely on.
Thyme & Co. opened on the Corner last summer. Owner Rami Daniel says although numbers are better than when the pandemic first started in March, this semester has been similar to starting his business from scratch.
“We had to start form zero. It’s not like we had business going on, and we got something saved up that’s helping us. So this is why I had to open by myself after March,” Daniel said.
Daniel also says he and other businesses are pushing to do the best they can through Thanksgiving because he isn’t sure if, or when, students will come to UVA Grounds for the spring semester.
