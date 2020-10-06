Charlottesville City Council approves allocation of $4.1 million of CARES funding

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Monday, the Charlottesville City Council approved the allocation of over $4.1 million. The vote was 4-1, with Mayor Nikuyah Walker the lone council member to vote ‘no.'
However, there could be future amendments and questions about where the money is spent.
“Whether it be employee support or something else, is that at the expense of money to prevent evictions or homelessness, the resource hotline, et cetera?” asked Council Member Michael Payne.
While allocating CARES Act money, the council found it was tough to pick and choose where the money should go.
“The amount of need in the community is great so there’s hardly an idea we would hear that wouldn’t be a good one,” said Kaki Dimock, the city’s director of social services.
Payne echoed that sentiment.
“There are no solutions, only trade-offs in just trying to evaluate in any decision we make both the amount of people that are served and the type of intervention that is made,” he said.
The proposal includes support for businesses, hazard pay for some first responders, and sets money aside for community support efforts that have not been selected yet.
The council acknowledged this money may not solve all problems, and that more money may not come.
“We can all hope that there’s a third-round in January or a fourth-round in February but we can’t be sure of that,” Dimock said.
The decisions are made even tougher, because requests are still coming in.
“I don’t know that we’re all prepared to make a final decision on things tonight on things that came in today,” Council Member Heather Hill said.
The vote was held at the end of a public hearing on the funding proposal.
