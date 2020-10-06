2 Charlottesville-area businesses reflect after months of operating during pandemic

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) -Through spring, summer, and now fall, businesses in Charlottesville and Albemarle County continue to adapt due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Charlottesville Earthly Cleaning has a new fogging machine that looks more like something out of Star Wars. Owner Lucas Weakley first told NBC29 about the effectiveness of fogging back in the spring. While he had the cleaning tool then, Weakley says he has a newer version that’s easier to use.
“We’re making sure that we use good disinfectant. We have good work practices here. We are also offering, like the electric static fogging machine," Weakley said.
At the start of the pandemic, the cleaning service was sweeping up the success and slammed with business, but it has since tapered off.
“We’ve become more consistent with the customers, it’s not a lot of call ins and emergencies as it was," Weakley said.
Weakley suspects business may spike again soon. He cites claims over a potential second wave, flu season arriving, and President Donald Trump’s positive diagnosis.
“I think maybe that makes people more aware to the fact that we’re still in the danger zone here," he said.
Nancy B’s House of Lights’ virtual consultations were just getting underway in the spring. Now, it’s going strong.
“It’s been fun. I’ve met a lot of great folks and I’m able to do one on one consulting with them, so it’s been excellent,” Nancy B’s House of Lights Owner Nancy Brewer said.
The company had to shorten its hours at the start of the pandemic, but has been operating with normal hours for the past few months. Brewer says it’s been a time for reflection.
“When I started this business in 2007, my goal was to help architects, builders, designers, and the public with their lighting. It’s only intensified. I love what I do, I have a great staff and we are here to help," she said.
Each owner says while the coronavirus pandemic has brought its share of challenges, they remain hopeful for the future.
