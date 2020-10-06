Cameron Webb: lack of individual mandate is causing healthcare prices to rise

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -5th District Democratic Congressional Candidate Dr. Cameron Webb says there is one part missing from the original Affordable Care Act that is causing healthcare prices to rise.
On Tuesday, Webb participated in a virtual panel hosted by The Democratic Party of Virginia where healthcare was the primary topic. Th candidate says now that the individual mandate is gone, prices are going up.
“The only way to maintain those preexisting condition protections is to say to insurance companies, ‘you must cover folks with preexisting conditions, and healthy people are also going to get insurance as well, that it’s a package deal.’ You have to put those two things together to get it, because if you’re just adding sick people to rolls, prices are going to go up up up," Webb said.
Webb also discussed the importance of telehealth opportunities for rural communities.
