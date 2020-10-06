Building Goodness Foundation launches Cville Builds

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A Charlottesville-area nonprofit that has had to halt its international work due to the coronavirus pandemic is launching a new initiative to help people closer to home.
The Building Goodness Foundation will renovate Pearl Island, a Caribbean restaurant in Charlottesville, as one of the first projects in its new C’ville Builds Initiative.
The new initiative, which supports repair and restoration in the Charlottesville area, will specifically support nonprofit organizations, low-income homeowners in need of urgent repairs, as well as small businesses that are struggling as a result of the pandemic.
The nonprofit held an event in front of Pearl Island Tuesday, October 6, to celebrate the launch.
“We were feeling really powerless this spring, this summer, and we just decided to act and by doing what we do best so bringing people together and building,” Building Goodness Foundation Development Manager Sophie Parson said.
The nonprofit aims to complete the projects over the next 18 months.
