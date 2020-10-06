Augusta County submits courthouse expansion plan to Staunton commission

The five-story expansion will serve as a backdrop to the historic courthouse, with architecture compatible with the character of the historic courthouse but differentiated so as not to mimic the design elements of the existing building. The expansion’s exterior materials will include red brick and stone, complementary to that of the 1901 historic courthouse and the existing Echols Building. Exterior synthetic wood trim will reflect the neoclassical revival and beaux-arts style of the historic courthouse. A larger window opening at the south elevation of the expansion will afford sweeping views of the historic courthouse from all building levels.