Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: missing, endangered man found safe

Andrew William Sloop (Source: Augusta County Sheriff's Office)
By NBC29 Newsroom | October 6, 2020 at 10:57 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 11:01 AM

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 10/06/2020 UPDATE: The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday, October 6, that Sloop was safely located.

10/05/2020 Original Article - The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help to find a missing Verona man who may have suggested self-harm.

Deputies are trying to find 33-year-old Andrew William Sloop. He was last seen at his home on October 3. Authorities believe he sent messages suggesting self harm to his ex-wife days earlier.

If anyone has any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

