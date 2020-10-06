Augusta County Sheriff’s Office: missing, endangered man found safe

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 10/06/2020 UPDATE: The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office announced early Tuesday, October 6, that Sloop was safely located.
10/05/2020 Original Article - The Augusta County Sheriff’s office is asking the public’s help to find a missing Verona man who may have suggested self-harm.
Deputies are trying to find 33-year-old Andrew William Sloop. He was last seen at his home on October 3. Authorities believe he sent messages suggesting self harm to his ex-wife days earlier.
If anyone has any information, contact the sheriff’s office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.