AP source: No new positives put Titans closer to return
Nissan Stadium, home of the Tennessee Titans, is shown Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. The Titans suspended in-person activities through Friday after the NFL says three Titans players and five personnel tested positive for the coronavirus, becoming the first COVID-19 outbreak of the NFL season in Week 4. (Source: Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press | October 6, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated October 6 at 9:38 AM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Tennessee Titans have their second straight day without positive coronavirus tests, allowing them to potentially reopen their facility Wednesday after the NFL’s first COVID-19 outbreak.

The Titans had no positive tests Monday or Tuesday. The person tells The Associated Press that Tennessee needs that to continue Wednesday to be able to go back to its facility.

The NFL already rescheduled the Titans' game with the Steelers for Oct. 25, while the Patriots lost to Kansas City 26-10 in a game pushed to Monday night when Cam Newton and a Chiefs player tested positive.

