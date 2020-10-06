Albemarle Planners approve rezoning for shopping center near Forest Lakes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle Planning Commission approved a rezoning request for a new shopping center near Forest Lakes at its meeting Tuesday night.
The shopping center will be located south of the intersection of Route 29 North and Airport Road.
The applicant requested an increase of 110,000 square feet for the project.
Planners voted to approve the request 5-2. Rick Randolph and Tim Keller, who voted no, voiced their unease about the project.
“As we hope we’re about to move into an area where more people are going to businesses, more people are going to offices, but we’re not sure what that make up is going to be in the next five or ten years,” Keller said.
“I’m voting no for the record. I actually think this is not a bad project, but I think that the county needs to receive more in return for the significant square footage increase,” Keller added during the vote.
County staff recommended approval, saying the project stays consistent with the Places29 Master Plan.
Albemarle planners next meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, October 13.
