Albemarle County accepting applications for second round of COVID-19 relief grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Businesses and nonprofits in Albemarle County can now apply for a second round of COVID-19 relief grants from the county.
The application process is now open for Lift Grants for businesses and Lift Community Grants for nonprofits that are based in or that serve the county. All types of organizations that apply are eligible for up to $50,000 towards loss revenue due to the coronavirus.
Emily Kilroy, the spokesperson for Albemarle County, says the initial round of grants were successful and met with a lot of enthusiasm, however the county felt that there was still a need in the community. She says the emphasis this time around is on organizations that directly serve Albemarle County residents.
“We had needs expressed that were greater than the funds that were available last time so we thought with a second allocation of CARES funding through the state that it would make sense to have another round of these programs in order to help support some of the other sectors in our economy and our community.” Kilroy said.
The deadline for both grants is October 19.
