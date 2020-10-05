What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure and a light northerly wind is providing ideal conditions across our region. Over the next 24 hours our wind will shift out of the southwest. 70s and 80s can be expected for the mid-week. Tropical Storm Delta, near Jamaica, will begin to move northwest and make landfall along the Gulf coast later this week. Rain from this system is expected to arrive in our area later Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned for the exact tract over the next couple of days. Have a great and safe day !
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear, patchy fog, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Cloudy, late day rain, High: around 70...Low: around 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
