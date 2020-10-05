What a day !

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -High pressure and a light northerly wind is providing ideal conditions across our region. Over the next 24 hours our wind will shift out of the southwest. 70s and 80s can be expected for the mid-week. Tropical Storm Delta, near Jamaica, will begin to move northwest and make landfall along the Gulf coast later this week. Rain from this system is expected to arrive in our area later Saturday into Sunday. Stay tuned for the exact tract over the next couple of days. Have a great and safe day !