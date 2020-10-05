VA Tech football players earn ACC Awards; Khalil Herbert honored twice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) Virginia Tech running back Khalil Herbert picked up a couple of honors from the A-C-C on Monday...as the grad transfer from Kansas was named the Conference Running Back of the Week AND the Specialist of the Week.
Herbert rushed for 207 yards in the Hokies' victory at Duke on Saturday, which is the 7th highest total in program history.
He also had 150 yards on kickoff returns.
The 357 yards of total offense in the most in the history of the program.
Also....Virginia Tech junior left tackle Christian Darrisaw is the Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week...and senior Emmanuel Belmar is the Defensive Lineman of the Week.
Virginia Tech junior left tackle Christian Darrisaw was named the ACC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, after helping the Hokies rush for more than 300 yards.
The team has crossed the 300-yard plateau in back-to-back weeks for the first time since 2002.
Virginia Tech senior defensive end Emmanuel Belmar registered three sacks, and was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week.
