Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will provide sunshine and pleasant conditions Today. A northerly wind is expected to keep temperatures a little cooler than normal. As a southwest flow develops, a nice warming trend is expected by mid-week. Our dry pattern will stick around for much of the week, but changes are on the horizon. Tropical energy approaching the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to our region this Weekend. Have a great and safe day!