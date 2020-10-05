Sunny and nice

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - High pressure will provide sunshine and pleasant conditions Today. A northerly wind is expected to keep temperatures a little cooler than normal. As a southwest flow develops, a nice warming trend is expected by mid-week. Our dry pattern will stick around for much of the week, but changes are on the horizon. Tropical energy approaching the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring rain to our region this Weekend. Have a great and safe day!
Today: Partly sunny and pleasant, High: upper 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear and chilly, Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Partly sunny, High: low 80s...Low: mid 50s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: mid 40s
Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: upper 40s
Saturday: Cloudy with rain, High: around 70...Low: around 50
Sunday: Mostly cloudy, rain, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
