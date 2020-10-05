Stonefield movie theater joins other Regal Cinemas locations being closing

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Regal Cinemas around the world will be closing for an undetermined amount of time starting Thursday, October 8.
There are Regals in central Virginia and the Shenandoah Valley, including the theater in Albemarle County’s Shops at Stonefield.
Many film companies are delaying releases, and Regal’s parent company, Cineworld Group, says it cannot provide customers with enough movies to lure them back to theaters in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
Regal is the second largest theater chain, behind AMC.
