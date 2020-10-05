Staunton and Augusta Co. courts close due to COVID-19 case among staff

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Courts in Augusta County and Staunton continue to be closed Monday, October 5, due to a confirmed case of COVID-19 among staff.
The courts affected include the circuit courts, general district courts, and the juvenile and domestic relations courts for both the city and county. Persons who were potentially exposed have been contacted by CSHD.
The courts have been closed since Friday, October 2, after a staff member tested positive for the coronavirus a day earlier. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Oct. 7.
The closure will also allow for deep cleaning and disinfecting of court spaces.
“We don’t anticipate any other positive test results, and we feel that we have this thing contained," Staunton Sheriff Matt Robertson son. "If everything works out right on Wednesday, then we anticipate opening up on Thursday.”
Potentially exposed staff, attorneys, and judges were tested Monday morning. Test results are expected back by Wednesday, and will determine if any additional steps need to be made for safety.
Officials are in the process of rescheduling court dates and will be notifying those who are affected.
