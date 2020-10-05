Statewide utility disconnection moratorium ends, Albemarle County Service Authority says it will delay disconnections

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The statewide moratorium on utility disconnections is officially over.
Governor Northam’s request to extend the delay on disconnections through November was denied by the State Corporation Commission last week. The General Assembly could still pass legislation banning service stoppages.
Until that happens, though, the Albemarle County Service Authority says it’s going to hold off on disconnecting delinquent customers for a few more months.
“We’re trying to work with our customers individually. We actually are in the midst of contacting them to let them know that there is a customer payment plan that we want to try to work with them on,” Albemarle County Service Authority Executive Director Gary O’Connell said.
While the State Corporation Commission declined to extend the moratorium, it is encouraging utility companies to offer payment plans for customers behind on their payments for up to 12 months.
