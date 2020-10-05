Richmond grand jury deliberating 18 sealed indictments related to actions by police officers during civil unrest

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond grand jury is deliberating 18 sealed indictments related to actions by city police officers during the weeks of unrest in Richmond this summer, according to a statement from Richmond Commonwealth’s Attorney Colette McEachin.
It remains unclear if any officers will be indicted by the grand jury.
“Virginia law requires secrecy in Grand Jury proceedings,” said McEachin in a statement. “And there is no recording or transcript of the proceedings.”
The protests began in May after the police officer killing of George Floyd in Minnesota and lasted for weeks. In the first few days, Mayor Stoney issued a curfew as the protests turned violent and clashes between protesters and police began.
In July, the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office cleared the Richmond Police Department of five complaints related to the civil unrest. To read the full report, click here.
Further information about the new indictments will be released later. In the meantime, NBC12 has reached out to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office for more information.
