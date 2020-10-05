Report: Albemarle County spent $106K on statue removal

The "At Ready" confederate statue being removed from Court Square September 12. (Source: WVIR)
By Amanda Williams | October 5, 2020 at 11:03 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 11:03 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Albemarle County spent approximately $106,000 to remove the confederate statue outside of its courthouse and hold an event surrounding the removal.

Our news partner The Daily Progress reports, a FOIA request shows the September 12 removal of “At Ready” and the accompanying canons and cannon balls cost nearly $61,000. Additional costs were for employee overtime, barricades and other items.

The county stayed under its budget of $130,000 set by supervisors in August.

