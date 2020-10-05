Motorists are advised about roundabout construction in Fluvanna County

FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Motorists in Fluvanna County are being advised of a new traffic pattern at the intersection of Route 618 (Lake Monticello Road) and Route 53 (Thomas Jefferson Parkway.)
The "T" intersection at that location is being converted into a single-lane roundabout. Drivers in the area can expect flagging operations and lane shifts during the day and may see some minor delays.
Virginia Department of Transportation Spokesperson Lou Hatter says the roundabout is being built to alleviate issues with accidents and traffic congestion at the intersection. He says motorists should be especially careful when coming from Route 618 due to a curve in the road right before the construction.
“They have numerous warning signs as you approach the work zone and we really ask people to pay attention to those signs because otherwise it is really easy to come around that corner and be right up on the project.” said Hatter.
The $2.2 million-construction project is being scheduled to be completed by November 17.
