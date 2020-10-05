HPD officer injured during traffic stop

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
According to Lt. Pete Ritchie, the officer was hurt while assisting a deputy with the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office on a traffic stop. The incident is said to have taken place along Summit Street - between E. Wolfe Street and E. Rock Street - around 5 a.m. Monday, October 5.
“At some point during the investigation the driver got back into his car and fled,” Lt. Ritchie said. “One of our officers was still in the car. The vehicle got away. Our officer was injured and was taken to RMH for treatment.”
The officer is being tested and evaluated.
According to Lt. Ritchie, the vehicle was recovered in the Bridgewater area. Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson tells WHSV the suspect was arrested.
At this time the officer’s name and the name of the suspect have not been released.
“Our thoughts and prayers go out with the officer that was injured,” Lt. Ritchie said.
HPD’s accident reconstruction team is expected to be on the scene for several hours to determine and document what happened during the traffic stop. That section of Summit Street will be closed to traffic during that time.
