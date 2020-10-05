Governor Northam says he’s recovering from COVID-19

On his Twitter page, Governor Northam thanks his fellow friends and Virginians for the ‘prayers and kind wishes’ as he and First Lady Pam Northam recover from COVID-19. (Source: Governor Northam Twitter Page)
By Pat Thomas - WDBJ | October 5, 2020 at 5:06 PM EDT - Updated October 5 at 5:06 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Ralph Northam says he continues to recover from COVID-19.

In a Facebook post Monday, he said, “Over the weekend, I developed some mild cold-like symptoms, but I am feeling good and continue to do the work of the Commonwealth.”

He says he and First Lady Pamela Northam are “grateful to everyone for continuing to take #COVID19 seriously––let’s keep it up.”

The couple tested positive at the end of September after being notified about a staff member testing positive.

