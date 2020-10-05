Dyke Post Office looking for new home

DYKE, Va. (WVIR) -People in the community of Dyke in Greene County are looking forward to getting their post office back.
The market housing the post office was sold and torn down more than a year ago, and the post office has been temporarily transferred to the Stanardsville Post Office. Owners of the new Maybelle’s Market located in the former Dyke Post Office location have set aside roughly 600 square feet for a new post office inside the market.
“The post office is just that one more piece of an element that makes a community what it is,” Greene County Supervisor Stephen Bowman said.
The U.S. Postal Service has opened a 30-day comment period for people to voice their opinions on the subject. Bowman suspects, barring any major hurdles, the post office could be open sometime in early to middle of 2021
