Counseling Alliance of Virginia hosts virtual conference on race and trauma

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Over the next few days people in Charlottesville will have the opportunity to learn more about the connection between race and trauma.
Counseling Alliance of Virginia is hosting How to Talk Effectively about Race and Trauma, a virtual conference on race matters. Attendees will learn about white privilege and subjugation.
“White supremacy is not just hoods and sheets on people’s heads. It’s around policies, and how it impacts the way we relate to each other. As far as subjugation and looking at people of color and black people, you’ll understand how to look at having a voice," Counseling Alliance of Virginia Founder Gene Cash said.
For more information about the conference and to buy tickets you can visit this link.
