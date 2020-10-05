Car crashes into Pie Chest on High Street

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Pie Chest’s High Street location in Charlottesville is closing for the next two days following an unexpected turn of events that could have ended in disaster.
Charlottesville police say a car crashed into the building late Saturday night. No one is hurt and the accident only damaged the outside wall.
Staff says the High Street location is where they bake everything. They lost a few days of production, so they need to play catch up.
“We’re kind of in this weird situation, we’re trying to sell out all of our pies because we didn’t know when we could get back in," Pie Chest employee Carrie Coleman said.
Folks from all over town paid a visit Monday to help buy the remainder of the baked goods. The Pie Chest on 4th Street near the Downtown Mall plans to reopen Thursday.
“Everybody showed up and we’ve sold really well today, so we will be closed here at the shop for about two days while we catch up and assess the situation, and then we will hopefully back up rolling as normal,” Coleman said.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.