Beautiful October Days and Warm Up Ahead

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Beautiful October days this week, with a warm up through the mid-week. High pressure over the region will make for another chilly overnight, as the high moves offshore Tuesday through the mid-week, temperatures will warm up on south to southwest winds. More sunshine and seasonable 70s Tuesday. Ahead of a dry cold front Wednesday, temperatures will warm into the upper 70s to low 80s. Turning cooler, but dry through the late week.
The weekend will likely be impacted from the remnants of what is now Tropical Storm Delta. This storm in the Caribbean is forecast to strengthen to a major hurricane this week, as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico. A landfall is expected along the Gulf coast of Louisiana sometime on Friday. While timing could certainly change, the rain from this tropical system will spread out across the Southeast and into the Mid-Atlantic during the weekend. Stay tuned for updates this week on Delta.
Tonight: Clear and chilly. Lows upper 30s to mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshine and more seasonable. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows low 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs upper 70s to low 80s. Lows mid 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs low 70s. Lows mid 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs upper 60s. Lows around 50.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, potential remnant rain from Delta. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Sunday: Rain - remnants of Delta. Highs upper 60s to around 70. Lows mid 50s.
Monday: Partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
