Aldi one step closer to making its way to Albemarle Square

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - We are another step closer to welcoming a discount supermarket to Albemarle County.
Aldi developers met with the Architectural Review Board Monday, October 5, for another session to review some of the revisions made to their preliminary plans which they presented to the Board a few weeks back.
The Board approved the revised recommendation plan.
Some of the motions discussed included fixing light fixtures, adjusting the coloring to the building, and creating more of a pedestrian experience.
“It really brings out how nice this building responds to the Rio Road corridor. I think with all that glass with that corner it really becomes an anchor to the shopping center,” Architectural Review Board Member Frank Hancock said.
The Aldi supermarket is supposed to be built at the site of the former Fresh Market location.
