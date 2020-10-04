Virginia Tech jumps to #19 in AP Top 25 Football Poll

Virginia Tech jumps to #19 in AP Top 25 Football Poll
Virginia Tech head coach Justin Fuente (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | October 4, 2020 at 8:37 PM EDT - Updated October 4 at 8:37 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Tech football team is ranked #19 in the latest AP Top 25 poll.

The Hokies had dropped from 20th to unranked in the previous poll, despite winning their season opener 45-24 against NC State.

Tech is 2-0 this season, after beating Duke 38-31 in Durham on Saturday.

They will play at 8th-ranked North Carolina on Saturday.

UVA (1-1, 1-1 ACC) remains in the ‘Other Receiving Votes’ category, after receiving five votes in this week’s poll.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.