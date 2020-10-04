Virginia football falls 41-23 at No. 1 Clemson

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team lost its first road game of the season, as the Cavaliers fell 41-23 at #1 Clemson on Saturday night.
Quarterback Brennan Armstrong completed 24-of-43 passes for 270 yards, with three touchdowns and two interceptions.
The sophomore QB also carried the ball 22 times for a game-high 89 yards.
The Tigers jumped out to a 24-3 lead in the 1st half, but Terrell Jana caught a 23-yard TD pass with 0:41 left to cut the deficit to 14 at halftime.
Virginia got as close as 27-17 in the 3rd quarter, when backup quarterback Keyteon Thompson lined up at wide receiver, and pulled in a 3-yard touchdown pass from Thompson.
Clemson put the game away with back-to-back touchdowns, before UVA added a leaping TD catch by tight end Tony Poljan with 1:11 remaining to close the gap on the final score.
Trevor Lawrence completed 25-of-38 passes for 329 yards and three touchdowns for Clemson.
Virginia (1-1, 1-1 ACC) will be back at home next Saturday against NC State, with the kickoff set for noon.
