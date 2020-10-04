VDH: 151,870 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3,273 deaths

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 151,870 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, October 4.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,067.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,273, 3 more than yesterday.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 11,221, 30 more than yesterday.
[Editor’s Note: This article is being updated with the latest numbers]
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: *
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: *
Thomas Jefferson Health District: *
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Virginia Department of Health COVID-19 Dashboard:
Virginia Hospital & Healthcare Association statistics:
Previous Updates:
Saturday, October 3 - 150,803 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 150,803 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, October 3.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,116.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,270, 20 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,267,407, an increase of 20,484 since yesterday.
- 5.0% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 11,191, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 518, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,688, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 118, Rockbridge County = 122, Rockingham County = 1,518, Staunton = 280, Waynesboro = 286.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,221, Fauquier County = 955, Madison County = 113, Orange County = 341, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,351, Charlottesville = 1,341, Fluvanna County = 383, Greene County = 228, Louisa County = 303, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, October 2 - 149,687 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 149,687 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, October 2.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 966.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,250, 22 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,246,923, an increase of 21,293 since yesterday.
- 4.9% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 11,140, 48 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 510, Bath County = 16, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,676, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 114, Rockbridge County = 122, Rockingham County = 1,493, Staunton = 275, Waynesboro = 279.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,220, Fauquier County = 950, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 337, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,337, Charlottesville = 1,298, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 227, Louisa County = 298, Nelson County = 110.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Thursday, October 1 -148,721 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 148,721 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Thursday, October 1.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 450.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,228, 20 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,225,630, an increase of 25,506 since yesterday.
- 4.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 11,092, 51 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 507, Bath County = 16, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,670, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 107, Rockbridge County = 120, Rockingham County = 1,477, Staunton = 270, Waynesboro = 277.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,217, Fauquier County = 945, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 331, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,321, Charlottesville = 1,274, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 223, Louisa County = 296, Nelson County = 107.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Wednesday, September 30 - 148,271 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 148,271 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Wednesday, September 30.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 755.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,208, 21 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,200,124, an increase of 11,028 since yesterday.
- 4.8% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 11,041, 63 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 512, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 88, Harrisonburg = 2,667, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 106, Rockbridge County = 119, Rockingham County = 1,460, Staunton = 268, Waynesboro = 276.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,210, Fauquier County = 940, Madison County = 110, Orange County = 329, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,306, Charlottesville = 1,246, Fluvanna County = 381, Greene County = 223, Louisa County = 294, Nelson County = 106.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Tuesday, September 29 - 147,516 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 147,516 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Tuesday, September 29.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 923.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,187, 15 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,189,096, an increase of 12,832 since yesterday.
- 4.9% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 10,978, 62 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 505, Bath County = 10, Buena Vista = 85, Harrisonburg = 2,652, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 101, Rockbridge County = 114, Rockingham County = 1,445, Staunton = 263, Waynesboro = 271.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,205, Fauquier County = 939, Madison County = 108, Orange County = 327, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,283, Charlottesville = 1,233, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 221, Louisa County = 293, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Monday, September 28 - 146,593 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 146,593 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Monday, September 28.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 449.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,172, 13 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,176,264, an increase of 25,368 since yesterday.
- 5.0% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 10,916, 27 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 500, Bath County = 9, Buena Vista = 83, Harrisonburg = 2,636, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 86, Rockbridge County = 114, Rockingham County = 1,437, Staunton = 259, Waynesboro = 272.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,199, Fauquier County = 939, Madison County = 108, Orange County = 327, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,274, Charlottesville = 1,222, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 219, Louisa County = 291, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Sunday, September 27 - 146,144 COVID-19 Cases:
The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 146,144 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Sunday, September 27.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 739.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,159, 15 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,150,896, an increase of 10,450 since yesterday.
- 5.1% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 10,889 - 26 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 497, Bath County = 9, Buena Vista = 83, Harrisonburg = 2,631, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 85, Rockbridge County = 115, Rockingham County = 1,424, Staunton = 257, Waynesboro = 266.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,196, Fauquier County = 936, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 325, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,255, Charlottesville = 1,216, Fluvanna County = 379, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 290, Nelson County = 104.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Saturday, September 27 - 145,408 COVID-19 Cases
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 145,408 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, September 26.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 975.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,144, 8 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,140,446, an increase of 20,717 since yesterday.
- 5.1% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 10,863 57 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 494, Bath County = 7, Buena Vista = 80, Harrisonburg = 2,608, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 77, Rockbridge County = 111, Rockingham County = 1,423, Staunton = 256, Waynesboro = 265.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,195, Fauquier County = 931, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 322, Rappahannock County = 63.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,253, Charlottesville = 1,186, Fluvanna County = 375, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 289, Nelson County = 100.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Friday, September 25 - 144,433 COVID-19 Cases:
RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 144,433 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Friday, September 25.
- The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 941.
- Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,136, 23 more than yesterday.
- The total number of people tested is 2,119,729, an increase of 21,409 since yesterday.
- 5.3% current 7-day positivity rate total.
- The total number of hospitalizations is 10,806, 37 more than yesterday.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:
Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 478, Bath County = 7, Buena Vista = 80, Harrisonburg = 2,578, Highland County = 7, Lexington = 73, Rockbridge County = 108, Rockingham County = 1,414, Staunton = 251, Waynesboro = 259.
Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,190, Fauquier County = 925, Madison County = 106, Orange County = 320, Rappahannock County = 64.
Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,233, Charlottesville = 1,144, Fluvanna County = 375, Greene County = 216, Louisa County = 287, Nelson County = 100.
Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)
- Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 7 cases and 0 deaths.
- Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
- The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.