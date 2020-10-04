UVA student describes the quarantine process

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more University of Virginia students continue to be sent into quarantine, many students are spending part of their semester not in dorms, but in a hotel room away from grounds.
UVA First Year Owen Solomon is one of those students.
“Now that tested negative I’m allowed to go outside for a few minutes every day to like get some fresh air, as long as I stay on the hotel property,” Solomon said.
Solomon is living inside a hotel room for two weeks. Although he tested negative for COVID-19, contact tracing from other positive students indicated that he was potentially exposed. That landed him in quarantine.
“I wake up for class, or, you know, whenever I need to wake up," he said. "They send you three meals a day on weekdays, but the breakfast comes with the dinner at night, so you get two deliveries but it’s three meals.”
As far as he’s concerned, he’s treated well.
“Usually, they take good care of you," Solomon said. “They give you enough food, for sure.”
He says one of the more interesting parts of process is getting to the hotel and checking in. He says a call from the Dean of Students Office laid out all of the instructions.
“They make all your arrangements they’re like ‘Okay you’re in this hotel, this room. Here’s the link to the cab company order a cab tell them it’s a UVA thing,’” Solomon explained.
Spending time in quarantine in the hotel even has its perks.
“First time I’ve ever had a king bed,” the UVA first year said.
As far as his classes and school work is concerned, Solomon says doesn’t feel as though he’s falling behind. The hardest thing according to him is staying entertained.
