Tracking Weak Weather Maker

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After a chilly start to Sunday, we’ll have a pleasant afternoon.
Watching the progress of a weak weather disturbance over the Ohio Valley. It will spread some clouds overhead by the end of the day and Sunday night. There’s a small chance for some sprinkles or a light ground dampening shower late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most communities look to stay dry.
A mostly sunny sky returns Monday with temperatures near or a little below average.
A little warming trend through Wednesday. Tracking a weak and dry cold front for the region Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels at the end of next week.
Tropical Storm Gamma is located over the Yucatan Peninsula. It will slowly drift to the southwest over the southern Gulf of Mexico and have no direct impact to the U.S. It will indirectly keep us dry over the next week. As the Gulf of Mexico will be shut off and no rain will make it north.
No sign of any significant rainfall in the extended outlook.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Then some clouds arrive from the west later this afternoon and evening. Pleasant and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s. Light south breeze.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and not as chilly. Small chance for a sprinkle or light shower late. Lows near 50 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Sunshine and milder. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 70 degrees.
