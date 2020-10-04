Overall Dry and Milder Outlook

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching the progress of a weak weather disturbance over the Ohio Valley. It will spread some clouds overhead overnight. There’s a small chance for some sprinkles or a light ground dampening shower very early Monday morning. Most communities look to stay dry.
A mostly sunny sky returns Monday with temperatures near or a little below average.
A little warming trend through Wednesday. Tracking a weak and dry cold front for the region Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels at the end of the week. We will warm up again for next weekend.
Tropical Storm Gamma will slowly drift to the southwest over the southern Gulf of Mexico and have no direct impact to the U.S. It will indirectly keep us dry over the next week. As the Gulf of Mexico will be shut off and no rain will make it north. Also watching for possible Tropical Storm Delta for form over the western Caribbean Sea this week.
No sign of any significant rainfall in the extended outlook for our region.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and not as chilly. Small chance for a sprinkle or light shower late. Mainly west of the the local area. Lows 45 to 50 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday night: Mainly clear and cooler. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Sunshine and milder. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 50s.
Saturday: Partly sunny. High near 70 degrees. Lows in the 50s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. Highs mid 70s.
