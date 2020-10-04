Junior Rebecca Jarrett leads No. 10 UVA Women’s Soccer to 3-0 win over Miami

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Rebecca Jarrett had one goal and two assists, and the No. 10 Virginia women’s soccer team defeated Miami 3-0 on Sunday at Klockner Stadium.
Jarrett assisted on both goals in the 1st half, as Anna Sumpter (3′) and Lacey McCormack (4′) found the net for the Cavaliers.
UVA’s final goal came in the 69th minute, when Jarrett scored off a pass from Lia Godfrey.
Head coach Steve Swanson says, "This is one of those times that you just have to appreciate that we played, today. Miami was down some players. We were depleted as well. Really proud of the team today, it was a great win.”
“Super huge team effort," adds Jarrett. "I think we moved the ball really, really well. We worked together really well. There were a bunch of new faces out there, but we had a long preseason, so we had a lot of time to get used to everybody. It was a really, really good team effort today.”
Virginia (4-1-1, 2-1-1 ACC) will be back in action on Thursday, as they take on top-ranked North Carolina in Chapel Hill.
