Hope’s Legacy holds annual open house with virtual twist

AFTON, Va. (WVIR) - The third annual open house and 5k race for Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue had a virtual twist due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The race kicked off early in the morning and the open house followed the race. During the open house, people were able to learn about the rescue, partake in a meet and greet with some of the horses and attend educational sessions throughout the day.
Runners also had an opportunity to complete the race virtually due to the pandemic.
“Horse rescue is a lot like dog or cat rescue, they’re just a lot bigger animals," Hope’s Legacy Executive Director Maya Proulx said. "They’ve got the same needs, they need to be fed, medical care and all of that, but they take a lot more space.”
Hope’s Legacy says by the end of the year they are expecting to have around 80 horses.
