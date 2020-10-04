Home Parade held with more virtual emphasis this year

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - 20 homes are a part of this year’s Blue Ridge Area Home Builder’s “Home Parade,” which is proceeding despite some major changes.
While the event is still being held in person at 15 of the sites, there’s also an option to complete the tour virtually. For people who choose to attend in person, each site is open from noon until 5 p.m. and masks are required.
“We’ve got 20 homes in the parade this year [with] 10 different builders and of those entries, five of them are virtual only, but you can go and see about 15 [or] 16 models throughout," Co-Chair of the Home Parade Kate Colvin said. There’s a lot in Crozet, we’ve got some centrally located in Charlottesville and some out in Palmyra as well.”
The parade will continue October 4, as well as October 10 - 11.
