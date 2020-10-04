Charlottesville Church starts food distribution for the next two years

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Every Saturday for the next two years food will be available at Buford Middle School for anybody in need in the Charlottesville community. Bethel Church of God in Christ is hosting the event, which it says is filling a pressing need in its community.
“The Lord opened up a door where we could provide food to needy families during this pandemic and we just welcome the opportunity to serve our community,” Pastor William Ward explained.
As part of the Church’s “Urban and Rural Initiative,” food is being distributed each Saturday from 10 a.m. until noon.
“This lessens that load,” Ward said. “So for them and for others, is I think this is a life saving moment for many, and also is an opportunity of hope.”
Ward says the food distribution is available to anyone and everyone.
“And all we’re asking is how many boxes do you want,” he said.
Each box weighs around 40 pounds and is filled with food. Ward says he’s thankful for this opportunity to help those in need, and that these food distribution events wouldn’t be possible without help from the community.
“It was very easy in a sense that we already were connected with other nonprofits in the area so we went to so many non-profits and we told him what we were doing and they wholeheartedly agreed to work with us to share this food or distribute his food,” he explained.
Ward says no matter the elements, they’ll be here honoring their promise.
“For the next two years is our commitment," Ward said. "Rain, snow hail or sleet, we’re going to be here, God willing.”
There are no restrictions or qualifications for who is able to come pick up food.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.