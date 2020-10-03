VDH: 150,803 total cases of COVID-19 in Virginia, 3,270 deaths reported

By NBC29 Newsroom | October 3, 2020 at 10:23 AM EDT - Updated October 3 at 10:23 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia Department of Health reports there is now a total of 150,803 COVID-19 cases in the commonwealth as of Saturday, October 3.

  • The number of newly reported cases since yesterday is 1,116.
  • Virginia’s death total from the virus is at 3,270, 20 more than yesterday.
  • The total number of people tested is 2,267,407, an increase of 20,484 since yesterday.
  • 5.0% current 7-day positivity rate total.
  • The total number of hospitalizations is 11,191, 51 more than yesterday.
Information courtesy the Virginia Department of Health.
COVID-19 Cases by Local Health District:

Central Shenandoah Health District: Augusta County = 518, Bath County = 15, Buena Vista = 89, Harrisonburg = 2,688, Highland County = 8, Lexington = 118, Rockbridge County = 122, Rockingham County = 1,518, Staunton = 280, Waynesboro = 286.

Rappahannock Rapidan Health District: Culpeper County = 1,221, Fauquier County = 955, Madison County = 113, Orange County = 341, Rappahannock County = 64.

Thomas Jefferson Health District: Albemarle County = 1,351, Charlottesville = 1,341, Fluvanna County = 383, Greene County = 228, Louisa County = 303, Nelson County = 110.

Nursing Homes, Assisted Living, and Multi-Care Facilities Reporting Outbreaks of COVID-19: (Outbreak in progress)

  • Albemarle Health and Rehabilitation Center = 11 cases and 0 deaths.
  • Monroe Health and Rehabilitation Center = 8 cases and 0 deaths
  • The Colonnades = 8 cases and 0 deaths