CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - After high temperatures in the 60s Saturday afternoon, we will fall back through the 40s overnight. A south breeze will boost temperatures close to 70 degrees Sunday afternoon over central Virginia.
Watching the progress of a weak weather disturbance over the Ohio Valley. It will spread some clouds overhead Sunday night. There’s a small chance for some sprinkles or a light ground dampening shower late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Most communities look to stay dry.
Tropical Storm Gamma is located over the Yucatan Peninsula. It will slowly drift to the southwest over the southern Gulf of Mexico and have no direct impact to the U.S. It will indirectly keep us dry over the next week. As the Gulf of Mexico will be shut off and no rain will make it north.
A little warming trend through Wednesday. Tracking a weak and dry cold front for the region Wednesday night. Temperatures will drop to more seasonable levels at the end of next week.
The next best shower chance may hold off until the following Monday, Columbus Day.
Saturday overnight: Moonlit, starry sky. Chilling down to the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Pleasant and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and not as chilly. Small chance for a sprinkle or light shower late. Lows near 50 degrees.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs near 70. Lows mid 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50.
Wednesday: Sunshine and milder. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Sunshine and cooler. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. High near 70 degrees.
