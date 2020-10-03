Jefferson-Madison Regional Library offering Sunday services at Central location

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Starting October 4, the Jefferson-Madison Regional Library (JMRL) in downtown Charlottesville will be open on Sundays for limited services.
Curbside and telephone services will be available at the Central location on Market Street from 1-5 p.m. This is the only Sunday service offered throughout the library system. The extended hours are designed to help families who may not be able to pick up books during the week.
“It’s very important for working families and children in school to have access to curbside and telephone services that will be available. There’s still no interior access to the building at this point but curb-side’s expanding onto Sunday so we can serve more families in the community,” JMRL Library Director David Plunkett said.
The library plans on offering services on Sundays until next summer.
