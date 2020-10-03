Hokies win 38-31 at Duke behind Khalil Herbert’s 208 yards rushing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Khalil Herbert rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and the Virginia Tech football team won 38-31 at Duke on Saturday.
Herbert carried the ball twenty times in the win, and the grad transfer from Kansas also returned a kickoff 83-yards to set up a Hokies' touchdown.
Tech rushed for 324 yards as a team, including 54 yards and two touchdowns from QB Braxton Burmeister.
The Hokies were missing 21 players and two full-time coaches due to a combination of coronavirus and injury issues.
Virginia Tech (2-0, 2-0 ACC) returns to action next Saturday at home against #12 North Carolina.
