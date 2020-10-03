Hokies win 38-31 at Duke behind Khalil Herbert’s 208 yards rushing

Hokies win 38-31 at Duke behind Khalil Herbert’s 208 yards rushing
Virginia Tech (Source: Virginia Tech)
By Mike Shiers | October 3, 2020 at 11:50 PM EDT - Updated October 3 at 11:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Khalil Herbert rushed for 208 yards and two touchdowns, and the Virginia Tech football team won 38-31 at Duke on Saturday.

Herbert carried the ball twenty times in the win, and the grad transfer from Kansas also returned a kickoff 83-yards to set up a Hokies' touchdown.

Tech rushed for 324 yards as a team, including 54 yards and two touchdowns from QB Braxton Burmeister.

The Hokies were missing 21 players and two full-time coaches due to a combination of coronavirus and injury issues.

Virginia Tech (2-0, 2-0 ACC) returns to action next Saturday at home against #12 North Carolina.

Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.