Foxfield Races kick off Sunday without spectators

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The fall Foxfield Races in Albemarle County are set for this weekend, but one big thing will be missing.
There will be no spectators due to the pandemic. Only horsemen, owners, and officials are allowed to attend, after filling out a questionnaire and having their temperature taken.
69 horses from across the country are set to race. Reynold Cowles of Foxfield says these races are able to move forward thanks to a new land conservation easement that protects the property.
“Our pillars of our group here are number one land conservation, number two perpetuating the tradition of the steeplechase races, and number three making a great connection with the community,” Cowles said.
Even though crowds won’t be there this fall, Foxfield hopes to have limited spectators in the spring. To watch the races virtually on Sunday, click here.
