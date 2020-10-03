Chilly Nights and Pleasant Days

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A nice, beautiful first weekend of October ahead. Chilly nights and pleasant, comfortable days in the 60s. Overnights lows in the 40s for most.
Canadian high pressure will control our weather though the weekend. Late Sunday night and early Monday, a quick moving cold front and disturbance may trigger a few showers and sprinkles. More seasonable temperatures and dry days expected for much of next week.
A weak cold front passes by Wednesday night into early Thursday. Little to no rain expected for our region at this time.
Saturday: Mostly sunny, comfortable and dry. Highs in the 60s. Light and variable breeze.
Saturday night: Mainly clear and chilly. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny, pleasant and dry. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds and not as chilly. A sprinkle or light passing shower possible late. Lows near 50 degrees.
Monday: Early shower and then drying and clearing. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows upper 40s.
Tuesday: Sunshine. Highs lower 70s. Lows upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunshine and milder. Highs upper 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s to lower 70s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and cooler. Highs in the 60s.
The overall weather pattern look dry into the following weekend.
