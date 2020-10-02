VSP investigating fatal pedestrian crash in Rockingham Co.

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Harrisonburg man died after Virginia State Police say he was struck by a 2004 Nissan Titan along Route 11 in Rockingham County.
According to VSP, 69-year-old Jacob R. King was walking across the road, near Windy Knoll Drive, when he was hit by the southbound Nissan around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, October 1. King died at the scene.
Authorities say the 26-year-old driver of the Nissan was unable to avoid striking King, who was wearing dark clothing at the time of the crash.
The Nissan immediately stopped at the scene, and no charges were placed against the driver.
The crash remains under investigation.
