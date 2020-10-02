Virginia Field Hockey scores late to beat Syracuse 1-0

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lauren Janssen scored the game-winning goal with 1:24 remaining in the match, and the Virginia field hockey team beat Syracuse 1-0 on Friday on the Blue Turf.
The goal came off a penalty corner, where Janssen cut to the cage to deflect in a shot from junior back Amber Ezechiels following the stick stop at the top of the circle.
Sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen made four saves for her second consecutive shutout.
UVA (2-1, 2-0 ACC) and Syracuse will be back in action for a non-conference match on Sunday at noon.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.