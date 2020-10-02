Virginia Field Hockey scores late to beat Syracuse 1-0

UVA's Lauren Janssen celebrates her game-winning goal (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | October 2, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 10:23 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Lauren Janssen scored the game-winning goal with 1:24 remaining in the match, and the Virginia field hockey team beat Syracuse 1-0 on Friday on the Blue Turf.

The goal came off a penalty corner, where Janssen cut to the cage to deflect in a shot from junior back Amber Ezechiels following the stick stop at the top of the circle.

Sophomore goalkeeper Taylor Henriksen made four saves for her second consecutive shutout.

UVA (2-1, 2-0 ACC) and Syracuse will be back in action for a non-conference match on Sunday at noon.

