UVA Volleyball falls 3-10 in ACC opener against No. 14 Duke

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia volleyball team lost 3-0 against No. 14 Duke in its ACC opener on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.
The Blue Devils won a hard-fought first game 25-23, and took the next two 25-17 and 25-18.
Grace Turner had a team-high 12 kills and 9 kills for the 'Hoos, and was making her first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury in the second match of the 2019 season.
The teams will be back in action on Saturday at 6:30 pm.
