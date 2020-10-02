UVA Volleyball falls 3-10 in ACC opener against No. 14 Duke

Grace Turner led UVA with 12 kills and 9 digs. (Source: WVIR)
By Mike Shiers | October 2, 2020 at 10:15 PM EDT - Updated October 2 at 10:15 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia volleyball team lost 3-0 against No. 14 Duke in its ACC opener on Friday night at Memorial Gymnasium.

The Blue Devils won a hard-fought first game 25-23, and took the next two 25-17 and 25-18.

Grace Turner had a team-high 12 kills and 9 kills for the 'Hoos, and was making her first appearance since suffering a season-ending injury in the second match of the 2019 season.

The teams will be back in action on Saturday at 6:30 pm.

