UVA Hoos Health Check comes at cost

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - At the University of Virginia, students, faculty and staff are encouraged to use the Hoo’s Health Check App every day to limit the spread of COVID-19, but this app didn’t come without a cost to the university.
“So the contract with the firm WillowTree was about $300,000 and that came from university expenses," University Spokesperson Brian Coy said. “It goes into the kind of the pile of money that we have spent as a result of COVID-19.”
Coy says the university found what it was looking for in a partnership with the Charlottesville-based development team, WillowTree.
“It was a collaborative process between the between WillowTree, between the folks in IT here at UVA. Obviously the public health experts at UVA kind of bringing those disciplines all together to say ‘this is what we needed to and how we can build it,’” he said.
Coy says the app has over 27,000 downloads and a majority of people are using it regularly.
“Compliance is generally above 80%,” he said. "It ebbs and flows a little bit because different people are on grounds, different days but we’ve seen broad adoption of it and you know it’s one tool of many to keep people safe and avoid the spread of the virus on grounds.
Coy also says it works well alongside the state’s COVIDWISE app, but they serve different purposes.
“It actually uses your phone’s Bluetooth capability to determine if you have been within a certain proximity of a person who has tested positive for COVID-19, and it alerts you to that, so that it will allow you to contact a healthcare provider so you could test or quarantine if necessary,” Coy said.
According to an article in C-Ville Weekly, the state’s COVIDWISE app cost $229,000, to develop which is significantly less than the UVA app. Coy says there was no set budget for the app and the university is working to recover losses from the pandemic in different ways.
“We’ll be working to close the hole that this pandemic has created at the university, financially, through a number of different ways including, potentially, CARES Act funding,” Coy said. “We’ve made some spending cuts, and we’ll continue to try and keep our budget balanced as we go forward.”
