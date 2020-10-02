UVA Football ready to battle top-ranked Tigers under the lights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia football team will be playing its first road game of the season on Saturday, as the Cavaliers take on top-ranked Clemson in South Carolina.
The rematch of the ACC Championship Game will be played under the lights at Memorial Stadium.
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney says, "Another opportunity here at home. It’s going to be a night game in the Valley. I know it’ll be a great atmosphere.”
UVA head coach Bronco Mendenhall says, “Night games are my least favorite, just because the hotel stay is so dang long on Saturday, without much to do.”
Mendenhall says due to COVID protocol, road trips this year will be even less interesting.
“We’re really streamlining it down to more of a special operations unit, and then being extracted out," says Mendenhall, "rather than all the fanfare that comes with normal travel, and some of the things that are associated with a normal college football game.”
Cavaliers' quarterback Brennan Armstrong will be making the second start of his career on Saturday, and his first start on the road.
“He’s a challenge,” says Swinney. "He’s a problem. He’s a really good player. Looks like a young Steve Young running around out there. Lefty, crafty, creative. Extends plays. Tough runner. Really good size. Accurate thrower. Really has no fear. Puts the ball up, and trusts his guys to make competitive plays for him.
On the other side, the Tigers' Trevor Lawrence is a national champion, a Heisman Trophy favorite, and the likely No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft.
“What can’t he do?" says UVA senior cornerback Nic Grant. "He avoids the pass rush. He can take hits. He throws perfect balls. Goes through progressions. It’s a matter of guarding your receiver, and getting pressure on him.”
UVA has never beaten a team ranked No. 1 in the nation.
Kickoff is set for eight o’clock on Saturday.
