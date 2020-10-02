Jaunt offering free rides to the polls for many central Virginians

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you haven’t voted early and will need a ride to the polls on Election Day, JAUNT is offering free trips you can reserve ahead of time.
People living in Charlottesville and Urban Albemarle County must meet ADA guidelines to qualify, but people living in rural Albemarle, Fluvanna, Greene, Louisa, and Nelson don’t have to. They can book a ride with JAUNT’s demand response service anytime.
COVID-19 precautions are in place so that people can travel safely, but that does limit occupancy on the buses. In that case, JAUNT expects rides to fill up fast.
“Safe, reliable, accessible transportation is often the difference between registered voters getting to the polls on Election Day, or staying home,” JAUNT Spokesperson Jody Saunders said. "JAUNT is just really interested in helping remove that barrier to this important civic activity.”
Anyone interested in booking a ride can do so by calling 434-297-2627 or by emailing trips@ridejaunt.org. Rides can be reserved for Election Day starting October 20.
