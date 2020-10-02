Greene County Rescue Squad honors volunteers at 52nd annual banquet

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Greene County Rescue Squad held their 52nd annual banquet Friday night.
Current volunteers were honored for their service during this transitional phase for the department.
The county will soon implement its own EMS system with 100% career staffing 24-7, which will alleviate volunteers of administrative and operational duties. Current volunteers will still be able to be part of the new system.
Scotty Batten, the captain of Greene County Rescue Squad tells NBC29 that Friday’s banquet means a lot to him.
“To me, tonight is about family. The Greene County Rescue Squad has been more than a home to me. It’s provided a secondary family, and for some of them, they have become my family,” Batten said.
Volunteers who’ve served throughout the past 52 years were also honored.
