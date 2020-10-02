Gordonsville announces grant program to provide relief to businesses, private schools, nonprofits

GORDONSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -The Town of Gordonsville has announced a new grant program to provide relief to small businesses, private schools, and nonprofits in the area that have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The Gordonsville Gives Back Small Business Grant Program will offer forgivable grants up to $10,000 to qualified businesses and organizations using federal CARES Act funds allocated to the Town.
The program has $125,000 total in grant money, $75,000 is available to for-profits, and $50,000 is made available for nonprofit entities. The grants are available for businesses of 50 employees or less.
“The Gordonsville Gives Back mini grant program is really important to help support the businesses and nonprofits in our community. They are the economic backbone of Gordonsville, and this is just our way of giving back to them,” Gordonsville Town Manager Deborah Kendall said.
The grant application process will open on October 5, and will close October 19. Grants will be awarded on October 30, with most of the grants being administered by the Community Investment Collaborative.
More information can be found on the town of Gordonsville’s website
